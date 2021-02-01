Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's a survivor of sexual assault while describing trauma of Capitol insurrection

"All these crazy thoughts go through your mind," Ocasio-Cortez said, sharing what she felt while in Porter's office. "Are some offices safer than others because they have White sounding names? Or male sounding names?"

Ocasio-Cortez said Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat who is a fellow member of the progressive group called "The Squad," texted her to "come and eat" and she ended up staying in Pressley's office until about 4 a.m. ET.

Ocasio-Cortez said she had felt unsafe in the days leading up the insurrection and had her staff draw up a security plan for January 6, anticipating some sort of incident.

"The week prior to the insurrection I started to get text messages that I needed to be careful, and that in particular, I needed to be careful about (January 6)," she said. "Those text messages came from other members of Congress. They were not threats, but they were other members, saying that they knew, and that they were hearing -- even from Trump people and Republicans that they knew in their life -- that there was violence expected on Wednesday."

The progressive congresswoman detailed a tense situation at the Capitol in the days before the riot, her encounters with "Stop the Steal" protesters as she came to and from the Capitol and that, by January 5, she did not feel safe going outside.