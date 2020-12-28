Alexander Vindman says he has 'no regrets' about how impeachment saga played out

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, said Monday evening he has no regrets about delivering the explosive testimony that garnered fierce backlash from Trump and ultimately informed his early exit from the military.

"So I think that, in the end, I have no regrets about how things turned out. Yes, I left the military unforeseen. I had every intention staying on -- going on to war college. But I think my role may have been, in certain ways, more important in that I was able to do my part -- defend this nation in a very meaningful manner and expose corruption by the chief executive," Vindman said during an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"I feel that in that regard that I have served my nation."

Vindman testified during public impeachment hearings that Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was "inappropriate" and that he knew "without hesitation" that he had to report it. He said that he reported his concerns out of a "sense of duty," and he defended his fellow witnesses from what he described as "reprehensible" attacks.