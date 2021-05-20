Alaska man survives near-deadly encounter with brown bear that bit his head

But the bear shook its head and knocked his hand away.

"When he did that, he lunged, grabbed my head, took the first bite, relaxed, and took the second bite, that was stronger," he told KTUU. "And that's when he cracked all the bones and part of my head."

The bear let him go and Minish rolled on the ground trying to protect his face and head with his arms until it left, KTUU reported.

He used his t-shirt and surveyors vest to try to stop the bleeding from his head, but still had to wipe blood out of his eyes and off his phone to call for help, he told KTUU.

Troopers and local Fire and Rescue personnel were able to locate Minish and take him to the Alaska Pipeline Road, according to the dispatch. A medical crew redid his bandages there and took him to the Gulkana Airport, KTUU reported.

He was flown to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, which is about 70 miles away. A hospital spokesperson said Minish was in good condition on Thursday.

He had trouble sleeping Tuesday night because he was thinking about the mauling, but told KTUU that he's trying to stay in good spirits and even jokes with the nurses.