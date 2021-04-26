Alaska Airlines bans state lawmaker for her 'continued refusal to comply' with mask mandate

Alaska Airlines suspended Reinbold from flying after "her continued refusal to comply" with the mask policy, the company said in a statement Sunday.

The airline told CNN in a statement that they have notified Reinbold of their decision.

"This suspension is effective immediately pending further review," Alaska Airlines spokeman Tim Thompson said in the statement. "Federal law requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport."

Reinbold said she was "reasonable with all Alaska Airlines employees" in a statement posted to her Facebook page, and felt the airline should have kept the issue confidential until further review.

"I inquired about mask exemption with uptight employees at the counter," Reinbold said in the statement. "I learned about (Alaska Airlines) decision before I knew there was even an inquiry and before I had a chance to talk to or discuss this with anyone at Alaska Air," she said. Reinbold said she didn't receive a warning per their policy.

