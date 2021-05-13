Alarm bells ringing in the White House over economy as Biden faces new headwinds

He has taken credit for easing regulations on transporting fuel on highways, and other agencies have also loosened rules that would allow gas to flow more easily amid the crunch.

Still, long lines of cars at pumps and hand-written "no fuel" signs made for potent imagery that Republicans are pointing to as a sign that Biden's economic policies aren't working.

On Thursday, Biden is likely to describe the steps the administration has taken to alleviate the fuel issue and mention the executive order he signed Wednesday seeking to harden government systems against cyberattacks. The new rules wouldn't have applied to Colonial, but administration officials tell CNN they hope the order -- which requires new safety measures on software and requirements on reporting hacks -- will trickle down to the private sector.

Biden is also likely to use the time to make a pitch for his infrastructure plan, saying the nation's critical systems need to be better protected against hackers. The President has spent this week pressing congressional leaders on his plans, which combine to more than $4 trillion in new spending. He'll meet Thursday with West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and other Republicans to continue the effort.