Al Gore conceded on this date. Trump still hasn't

Gore saw reality and didn't want to lead this country nor his supporters down an unnecessary and potentially dangerous rabbit hole.

This year, the Supreme Court refused to even entertain a case brought by Pennsylvania Republicans to block certification of their state's results ahead of that same Safe Harbor deadline.

It's part of a pattern of Trump and Republicans in support of Trump losing pretty much every court case post-election. Gore's team actually won some prominent cases.

Indeed, it's worth noting that Gore's efforts had some chance of succeeding. The 2000 election was a far closer affair than the 2020 election turned out to be.

Gore needed to win one additional state to the contests that ended up in his column. Trump likely needs to flip at least three states not in his column to cause a tie in the Electoral College, which he could win in the House of Representatives. He needs four to win outright.