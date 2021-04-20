AirTag could give a nice bump to Apple's growing lineup of smaller stuff

AirTag costs $29 for each or $99 for four, starting April 30. Users can also splurge for leather accessories, such as key rings, luggage tags and a bag charm from Hermès. Similar to Apple Watch, it's possible to add free engraving to the device.

"Apple accessories are very important from a business perspective because they tend to be high-margin products," said Ben Stanton, senior analyst at tech market research firm Canalys. "So while accessories may not make headlines from a revenue perspective, they do have a particularly positive impact on profitability."

The arrival of AirTag will allow the company to expand its offerings and lock users deeper into its ecosystem as it looks for more ways to take on an expected decline in its hardware revenues. The iPhone continued to dominate Apple's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, accounting for 59% of sales, compared to 12% for its accessories category, which also includes wearables and its Home line. However, the accessories category amounts to more revenue than its Mac line.