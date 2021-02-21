Airlines ground dozens of Boeing 777 planes after engine failure over Denver

According to the most recent registry data, the only airlines that operate with the affected engines are in the United States, Japan and South Korea. United is the only US operator with this type of engine in its fleet.

Ongoing investigation

Both Boeing and Pratt & Whitney have said they are cooperating with the US investigation into the Denver incident.

"We are pleased to hear that United Airlines flight 328 returned safely to Denver," Boeing said in a statement. "Boeing technical advisers are supporting the US National Transportation Safety Board with its investigation."

Pratt & Whitney — a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies — said it has sent a team to work with investigators looking into the engine failure.

"Pratt & Whitney is actively coordinating with operators and regulators to support the revised inspection interval" of the 4000 engines that power certain 777s," the company said, adding that "any further investigative updates regarding this event will be at the discretion of the NTSB."

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday also issued an emergency order saying it would be stepping up inspections of 777s that use certain Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines.