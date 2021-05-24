Airlines are avoiding Belarus after 'state-sponsored hijacking' of Ryanair flight

Carriers and aviation authorities are concerned about safety after Ryanair flight 4978 was ordered to divert to Minsk by Belarusian air traffic control on Sunday over a supposed security alert. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary on Monday accused Belarus of "state-sponsored hijacking, state-sponsored piracy."

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he has instructed the UK Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines "avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe." He said that he has also suspended Belarus' flag carrier Belavia's operating permit.

The Ryanair flight was about to begin its descent to Vilnius in Lithuania when it suddenly changed direction, turning sharply east and descending towards the Belarusian capital.

One of the passengers on the aircraft was Belarusian journalist and opposition activist Roman Pratasevich, who was arrested as soon as the plane landed, according to the Belarus Interior Ministry.

"It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his traveling companion," O'Leary told Ireland radio station Newstalk. He said Belarusian secret security agents were also on board the flight, which had taken off from Athens.