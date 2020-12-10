Airbnb makes its Wall Street debut

The pandemic rattled Airbnb's business and many of the hosts who power it. The company was hit hardest in March and April when it had more cancellations than bookings. In early May, the company cut 25% of its workforce, or 1,900 employees. Chesky told CNN that the company "would absolutely welcome people back" if it is in a position to do so, but added, "I want to see how the storm continues to play out."

Airbnb saw improvement in bookings the following months, driven by those using its platform for long-term stays as well as domestic and short-distance travel.

Then came another surge in coronavirus cases.

"During the fourth quarter of 2020, another wave of Covid-19 infections emerged. As a result, countries imposed strict lockdowns, in particular in Europe. Similar to the impact of the initial Covid-19 wave in March 2020, we are seeing a decrease in bookings in the most affected regions," the company wrote in its prospectus.