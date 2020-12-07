Aides speculate if Trump will travel to Mar-a-Lago for holidays and never return

But at a moment when Trump has become consumed with contesting the results of an election he lost, staffers acknowledge that Trump has not given many signals about what his plans will be once the Electoral College affirms President-elect Joe Biden's win on December 14.

Trump on Monday wouldn't say if he's still trying to change the outcome of the 2020 election with his ongoing legal battles while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, but he didn't back down from his false claims about election fraud.

"I think the case was already made if you look at the polls," Trump said, moments after presenting the Medal of Freedom. "It was a rigged election."

He again launched into a slew of baseless claims about voting fraud, and once again claimed the US election was, "like a third-world country."

"I think the case has been made," he repeated, "and now we find out what we can do about it, but you'll see a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days."

Some aides have tried to gently suggest to the President he begin trying to identify and execute end-of-term priorities, but he remains intently focused on the election results, even as executive branch agencies and departments rush to finalize a flurry of rule-making efforts.