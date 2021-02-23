Ahmaud Arbery's death sparked some policy change, but one year later his family still awaits justice

But there is currently no trial date because of Covid-19 restrictions in Georgia, said Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. who is prosecuting the case.

The state turned the case over to Cobb County last May after three southern Georgia prosecutors failed to make arrests in the killing of Arbery.

Among them was former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who had jurisdiction over the case but recused herself because Gregory McMichael was a retired investigator from her office. Johnson lost her bid for re-election in November.

Broady, who unseated the county's former district attorney Joyette M. Holmes in November, said he expects the trial to begin some time this year and that the McMichaels and Bryan will be tried together.

"Justice will come," Broady told CNN. "And I believe as soon as Covid is under control, we will see justice in this case."

Bryan's attorney Kevin Gough said in a statement that his client is "presumed innocent" and that his office is pursuing another bond hearing for Bryan after being denied bond seven months ago.

The attorneys said they also have a pending motion to dismiss the charges against Bryan.