After you're vaccinated, it's critical to keep masking up in many places (for now). Here's why

The fastest way to get back to a safe, mask-free life is for everyone to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

But just because you've gotten a shot of protection doesn't mean you should rip off your mask immediately. That could actually set you back and put your friends and family at risk.

Here's why you should keep masking up in many cases -- and when it's safe to go mask-free:

It takes weeks for vaccines to really kick in

You're not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your last dose of vaccine, according the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That means at least two weeks have passed since your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or at least two weeks have passed since your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

So ditching your mask too soon could leave you with little or no protection against getting infected or infecting others.

Your friends and family might not be vaccinated yet