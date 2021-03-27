After two months in office, Kamala Harris is still living out of suitcases -- and she's getting frustrated with it

When the second couple does finally move into One Observatory Circle, where the vice president's residence is located on the grounds of the Naval Observatory, they will find a home quite unlike their city condo or Blair House, but also very different from the White House. There are far fewer formalities, fewer staff and more freedom.

"The White House is office and home to the President so there is that feeling of living above the 'shop' at the White House," said Haenle. "For the vice president and his or her family, the Vice President's Residence -- or VPR -- is calm in the midst of a stormy Washington, both politically and logistically. At the end of the day, the vice president can travel a short distance northwest and find respite in a country-like setting." Deer often roam the property, though in reality it is a stone's throw from DC's downtown office buildings and city traffic.

'You're gonna love the pool'

The dozens of acres that make up the grounds of the Naval Observatory offer privacy and the ability to move about with more leisure than can the President and first lady at the White House. Biden last month at a CNN Town Hall referred to the White House as a "gilded cage," and lamented not having the same accoutrements at his disposal as when he lived at the vice president's residence for eight years.