After the wettest May on record for some areas, parts of Texas and Louisiana prepare for more flooding

Double digit rain totals possible this weekend

Currently, the low pressure responsible for the inevitable soaking is located over the northern Baja of California and will cross into northern Mexico today.

By Friday, it will cut off from the general flow of the atmosphere and meander near Southwest Texas. By that time, it will be perfectly positioned to utilize the warm ocean waters and feed bands of rain into the coast.

South Texas looks to get most of the initial rain through Friday with 1-3 inches forecast across the region, but as you move toward San Antonio and Austin, rainfall amounts will increase.

"By the time the weekend is over, widespread accumulations of 2-6 inches are possible all across Southeast Texas, with localized areas into the double digits," said CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy. Although it's difficult to predict the exact locations, the greatest flood potential will occur where bands of rain continually move over the same area. This is also referred to as the "training" of storms.

The low pressure will finally move away from the region and dissipate early next week allowing for a drying trend by Tuesday or Wednesday.