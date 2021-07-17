After Surfside tower collapse, condo residents in Florida and beyond wonder if they need to worry

Salomon Gold expects to celebrate his 90th birthday next month in his Champlain Towers North condo in Florida, where for decades he has enjoyed views of the turquoise blue waves of the Atlantic lapping on Surfside Beach.

"You know how much they charge in the hotel next door for a night? One thousand dollars," said Gold, wearing a driver's cap over bespectacled eyes and sporting a thick, white mustache on his balcony, his wife Cila at his side. "I have it here for free."

Since the partial collapse last month of the twin Champlain Towers South killed at least 100 people just down the block, some residents in Gold's building have chosen to evacuate. Not him.

"I am confident that this building is safe," he said. "You know you have twin families. I mean two brothers and the same genetics. But they are not the same. One can be a criminal and the other can be a physician."

But some of Gold's neighbors and residents of other coastal properties in Florida and beyond are not as confident. They have been feeling anxious and unnerved since the June 24 tragedy.