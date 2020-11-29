After record-breaking victories, this is what newly elected GOP women had to say about the future of their party

Malliotakis said she believes one of the reasons so many GOP women were motivated to run was, "seeing the Democratic women being elected in 2018 that don't necessarily reflect our values, particularly those who are, you know, self described socialists."

"I mean what we stand for are freedom, liberty, we love this nation, we want to see it prevail, we want to see it remain the land of opportunity, what is in essence, attracted millions of immigrants from around the world to pursue that American dream. We don't believe we should be dismantling the economy, we don't believe we should be destroying free market principles, we don't believe in Green New Deal, we don't believe in packing the courts, I think there's just a stark contrast between what we're offering and what people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are offering, and that's something that needs to be debated in Washington," Milliotakis said, adding that she hopes to provide that balance to Ocasio-Cortez in New York as well.