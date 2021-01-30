After mayor of Washington town promoted QAnon, residents seek to oust him from office

They also say the mayor has been wearing a lapel pin at the virtual city council meetings this year. The pin, plainly visible on the recorded city council meetings, is a skull matching the Punisher symbol favored by QAnon believers. The mayor says the pin is in support of law enforcement.

Younger says 500 people have joined the Sequim Good Governance League in just two weeks. They fear that the departure of the city manager signals the mayor may further influence the town.

"People are awake now," Younger said. "They want to participate, and they want to be involved."

Rick Perdue, who recently moved to Sequim from the East Coast, said he was shocked to hear about the mayor of his new town, which he described as moderate and welcoming.

"I didn't think we'd have this kind of a nutcase here. He should represent the values of the community, not his crazy right wing QAnon conspiracy stuff," Perdue said.

Perdue points out that Sequim is in Clallam County, a bellwether county that has picked the winning President in every election since 1980. The county, says Perdue, represents the political sentiment of the country, which is why he is alarmed by the mayor's words.