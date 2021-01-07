After 'life-changing' major win, Collin Morikawa says fame won't change him

While many players might have been sated by that victory, that is not the case for Morikawa.

"It didn't feel like I checked that box off of winning a major championship and I'm satisfied with the rest of my career. It just made me want more," he said.

"Now, whether I'm at a major championship or a regular event, European Tour event, whatever it might be, I want that winning feeling because when you win, it's just a feeling that you can't describe, especially in golf, with us really losing more than we win."

A global player

Having initially broken onto the scene in the US with victories on the PGA Tour, Morikawa is now looking to take his game around the globe.

"If you look at the history of golf, there's a lot of global players and those are the ones that are well-known," he explained.

"It speaks a lot to their personalities as a person, but it also speaks a lot about their games. They're able to adjust. That's all about golf, adjusting to what we're given ahead of us."