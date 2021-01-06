After a freezer filled with Covid-19 vaccines broke, a California hospital scrambled to administer more than 800 doses in about 2 hours

The freezer bust comes as local and state leaders across the country have scrambled to get all the distributed vaccines administered -- amid what has also been a slower vaccine rollout than hoped. In California, just about 27% of the vaccines that have been distributed have made it into arms so far. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week promised "aggressive action" to accelerate the administration of vaccines, including granting a waiver that will allow dentists to administer the vaccine after training.

About 200 doses went to the county to administer, 70 went to skilled nursing facilities and the rest went through four clinics, prioritized according to state guidelines, medical officer Dr. Bessant Parker said.

The emergency was "all hands on deck," Parker says, and he, too, was "running around" to help coordinate the process.