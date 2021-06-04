After 444 days, I went back to the movies. Here's why everyone else will too

Certainly, a giant screen elevates a big blockbuster (and smaller films, too) in a way that streaming at home can't. The massive image commands your attention. Slowly but surely, your outside troubles fade away. And as you and others sit in a darkened theater, all focusing on one screen together, you become a community of people trying to engage with the same story all at once. You can't get that in a living room or on a laptop or a phone, even if you sync up a viewing with friends in other places.

I experienced all of this during my visit to the Walter Reade Theater at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan, only a few subway stops from my apartment. It's an art house venue that I love — not a single bad seat in the house, and typically showing a lovingly curated roster of films from across the globe and eras. I saw a restored 4K version of "As Tears Go By," the 1988 debut feature from Hong Kong master filmmaker Wong Kar-wai. It's about a petty gangster who is falling in love while simultaneously caring for his reckless partner-in-crime.

After so many months, I finally got what I had been craving. As the lights went down, I felt the sensation of relief. For my renewed start back in theaters, I couldn't think of a better return than with a master filmmaker's first movie.