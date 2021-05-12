Administration officials warn Americans against hoarding gasoline

The comments come after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the tweet: "Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline."

Gas stations throughout the Southeast are running out of fuel as Americans continue to panic-buy following the shutdown of the pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline supplies nearly half the diesel and gasoline to the East Coast, and the FBI says the company was hacked by a criminal group originating from Russia called DarkSide. The company said Monday it hopes to be substantially operational by the end of the week.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on Wednesday said Americans should follow the guidance put forward by governors and attorneys general.

"They're asking folks not to panic, not to hoard gasoline and to watch for the updates that are coming to the federal government," Regan told reporters at the White House briefing.

The EPA on Tuesday issued an emergency fuel waiver aimed at easing fuel shortages caused by the shutdown of the pipeline. The waiver allows additional fuel to be moved by tanker truck, among other measures.