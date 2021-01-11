Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf resigns; FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor to take over

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is resigning, he said in a letter to the department that was obtained by CNN. CNN's Gloria Borger and Dana Bash discuss with Wolf Blitzer.

Chad Wolf is resigning as the acting secretary of Homeland Security, he said in a letter to the department Monday obtained by CNN.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor will be the new acting secretary, taking over in the wake of the US Capitol attack and as the national security apparatus prepares for possible violence leading up to Inauguration Day.

"I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration," Wolf wrote, citing ongoing litigation challenging the validity of his appointment.

"Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary. These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power," Wolf added.

Wolf was in the chief role at the department in an acting capacity for 14 months. His tenure has repeatedly come up in litigation against the Trump administration's immigration actions.