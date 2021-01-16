Acting secretary of defense orders NSA chief to install Trump loyalist as agency's general counsel

Ellis said, "I don't talk to the press, thank you," and hung up when reached by the Washington Post. CNN has been unable to reach Ellis.

Susan Hennessey, a former NSA attorney and CNN legal and national security analyst, ripped the decision to install Ellis in the Trump administration's last weekend in power.

"At this point, no one should extend this selection process the benefit of the doubt. By all indication, the Trump admin is violating civil service rules and politicizing an apolitical role. If Ellis is installed tonight, Biden should remove him on Day One," she wrote on Twitter.

The general counsel of the NSA is not a Senate-confirmed position, Hennessey explained on her Lawfare blog in November, which removes a step of Congressional oversight that exists for roles such as general counsel of the CIA, Pentagon, or Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The goal of this process was to remove any political bias in appointing a candidate to one of the key roles at the NSA.

"This is a really difficult, really important job and we have a process to ensure only qualified individuals are in the role *BECAUSE* it is necessary to the national security of the United States," Hennessey wrote Saturday on Twitter.