ACLU warns 'a lot can go wrong' with digital vaccine passports

The idea is to make it quick and easy for individuals wishing to board flights or attend events to verify their vaccination status.

But Stanley said any system that is exclusively digital would alienate individuals and communities without access to mobile devices or knowledge how to use them, such as senior and low-income people, or those with disabilities.

"There are a lot of people who don't have cellphones, especially some of the most vulnerable people in our society," Stanley told CNN. "Over 40% of people over 65 do not have smart phones, so any system must have a paper-based functionality or it's a nonstarter."

The ACLU recommends a system that's primarily paper-based, but with a digital option, so that no one is left out.

"We don't want people who can't afford to have cellphones to be excluded from societal benefits," Stanley said. "We want people to be able to go to concerts or private events even if they don't own a cellphone."

Information should not be stored in a centralized database

Stanley said a digital passport system must be decentralized and open sourced to protect user privacy and keep individuals in control of their own data.