Accenture to hire 150 moms for 'highly coveted roles'

"I'm kind of at the point where it's borderline desperation and I just need a remote job. At this point, it's just click and apply, click and apply, and hope that something comes through," said Conner.

Michelle Mitchom, a mother of four who lives outside of St. Louis, Missouri, was laid off in July. After a 10-year career in sales, her job search has also led her to apply for jobs she never considered before.

"I've been applying for any type of job. It doesn't matter if it's entry level, internships, if it's janitorial, if it's anything -- I've been applying," said Mitchom.

A former corporate trainer, Brooke Gasaway found herself unemployed and five months pregnant during the pandemic. Now that her son is six months old, she is looking for a job again, but not the way she used to.

"I've found myself at this moment applying for a lot of roles that are more junior than I would typically apply for simply because it feels safe that I know I'm overqualified," said Gasaway.

'A national emergency'