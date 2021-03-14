Abrams on GOP efforts to target voting: 'It is a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, on Monday signed a new law that makes it harder to vote early, becoming one of the first states to enact new restrictions. And nearly two dozen bills aimed at restricting voting have been introduced in Arizona and several have advanced in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the US House of Representatives passed an election bill that would counter state-level Republican efforts to restrict voting access. But the bill is likely to face challenges in the Senate, where it's not clear there would be enough Republican support to overcome a filibuster.

Asked her message for President Joe Biden and other Democrats who support voting rights but don't favor eliminating the filibuster, a move that could ensure the election bill is passed, Abrams told Tapper, "I don't believe that it's necessary to hold the eliminate the filibuster to accomplish the purposes of passing these bills."