About 20 people missing and 2 presumed dead after mudslide wipes out homes in Japan's Atami city

Heita Kawakatsu, the governor of Shizuoka prefecture, expressed his "deepest sympathies" to those affected by the landslide and to "those who have been forced to evacuate," he told a Saturday press conference.

Kawakatsu warned that more rain is expected and said residents should watch out for further landslides. "There are many places where the ground is loose, so please evacuate from dangerous places, listen to information from the city and town, and make sure you and your family are safe," he said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a message of support to the Japanese government on Twitter Saturday, saying Taiwanese people "were shocked and extremely saddened by the news footage that was broadcast. If Japan needs it, we are ready to provide assistance."

So far, evacuation orders have been issued for people in areas surrounding Tokyo, as well as in Shizuoka, and Aichi prefectures, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

The authorities have issued landslide warnings for parts of Shizuoka, Kanagawa, Chiba and Yamanashi prefectures, NHK reported.