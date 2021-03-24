A young grocery store manager killed in Boulder massacre 'lived life on her own terms.' Mass shooting victims, including heroic officer, are remembered

"They always carry a profound memory from the old country but love it here as well," he said. "To them, it's beyond comprehension that they fled war and were forced out of their homes and came here for a better life and then have this tragedy happen."

Petrovic described Stanisic as a "really good boy" who was brought up to respect others. He loved snowboarding and basketball, which he played with church members.

When Stanisic graduated from high school, he decided it was best for him and his family if he joined the work force. He was a technician who worked on coffee and juice machines.

Petrovic said the family is trying to understand why their son's life was cut short, but to describe in detail how they're feeling is difficult.

"You have to be there to see the agony and the sadness that they have and carry with this tragic loss," he said. "The cries and the screams -- that can't be described. They can't stop wondering why. And why their son -- as probably all the other victims are wondering the same."

A father of 7 was among those killed

Officer Talley ran into danger as the first officer to respond to a call "about a possible person with a patrol rifle," the police chief said.