A young family faces financial ruin trying to protect their baby from Covid-19

But it's hard to explain that to Brandi's brother and sister who can't safely go to school or even be around other children. Young friends hang on their apartment patio railings and call for Isabella, 5, and Elijah, 6, to come out to the playground next door. But it's too risky to say yes.

"We try to explain it to them," said Garcia, 29. "They're like, 'Oh, well I was good today. I didn't do nothing wrong.' It's like, I know you didn't do nothing wrong. It's just ... you're not able to go outside."

Brandi has carnitine-acylcarnitine translocase (CACT) deficiency, a serious condition where her body cannot use certain types of fats as a source of energy. She must be fed through a tube in her stomach every few hours and she's on a long list of expensive medicines.

Her body has almost no reserves to fight a virus.

"Any acute illness could be deadly for her," said Dr. Luis Umana, a pediatric genetic and metabolic specialist at Children's Health in Dallas and assistant professor at UT Southwestern.

"Covid is so contagious and so widespread, that is at the top of our list of things that she could easily contract," said Umana, who is Brandi's doctor. "For other ones, I mean, she gets vaccines right now. We don't have a vaccine for the coronavirus yet -- at least available."