A year ago, this frontline worker was fighting for his life. Now he's walking for the first time since Covid-19

His wife, Patricia Cooper-Woullard, told CNN that they immediately quarantined at home where she tried to manage his symptoms. He had a high fever, was hallucinating and very weak, she said.

After nine days of no improvement, she said she knew something was wrong and took him into the hospital where they both worked.

"He almost fainted on me getting in the car," she said. "When we got to the hospital, within three hours they had him intubated."

'I wasn't going to give up'

Woullard was transferred to Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, Louisiana, where he spent 38 days in the ICU, according to the hospital. At one point, Patricia said he coded and they weren't sure if he was going to make it.

"I just prayed and cried," she said. "I wasn't going to give up on my husband."

Woullard suffered many medical complications due to Covid-19. He had a stroke, a brain bleed, his kidneys were failing and he was placed on dialysis, according to his wife. He was also placed on a ventilator three different times, according to the hospital