A year after George Floyd: A letter to my Black son

Dear son,

We are upon the first anniversary of a deplorable killing. Last May, outside of a grocery store in Minnesota, George Floyd -- a Black man -- was slowly, casually murdered by a White police officer. Floyd's daughter, Gianna, is the same age as you -- you could be playmates. That is how I know that Floyd certainly didn't choose to "sacrifice," as one politician put it, his life to the cause of racial justice, leaving her traumatized and fatherless. Sometimes, when I look at your beautiful face, I think of that little girl and my heart breaks.

My precious son, you came into my heart almost seven years ago as a gift that I know was heaven-sent. An endlessly curious, cheeky bundle of energy, you are brimming with self-confidence, slow to fret and quick to trust. You were lucky enough to be born in a country where dreams can come true, so they say, and I hope that this will be the case for you. But you were also born inside Black skin and in today's America that is still, tragically, a burden to bear. Every day I pray for strength so that I may help you to carry that burden, make you proud of who you are, and teach you how to navigate the visible and invisible currents of racism.