A woman was looking to adopt a new pet. Then she found the dog she lost two years ago

Kovu had found a home with another family. However, after nearly two years the family faced eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic and were forced to give Kovu back to the humane society, Huber said.

That's when the pup's familiar face reappeared on the website at the same time Nieves was looking for a new pet.

Recognizing the small scar above his right eye, Nieves was sure this was her baby and immediately called the humane society, she told WFMZ.

"After submitting proof of ownership to LCHS the woman came to visit the dog and it was apparent to all that when they reunited Ash was, in fact, Kovu, her beloved pet from years before," Huber said.

Although she worried that her long lost best friend would no longer remember her after years apart, it didn't take long for the two to fall in love again.