A week of compelling and potentially devastating testimony at Derek Chauvin's murder trial

"You can't paint me out to be angry," he said.

Williams was so disturbed by what he saw he called 911, he said.

"I called the police on the police," he said. "I believed I witnessed a murder."

Witnesses had little in common but trauma united them

The prosecution witnesses had little in common. A White off-duty firefighter. Some high school students. A 61-year-old man who broke down in tears. A 9-year-old girl. The Black MMA fighter.

But the trauma of watching an unarmed Black man die under a White cop's knee had brought them together. They spoke of their feelings of helplessness and guilt as Floyd gasped for air and pleaded for his life.

"These words are going to be churning around in jurors' minds and the question that's going to come out of this is, looking towards Derek Chauvin, the defendant in this case, 'Why didn't you move?'" CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates said of the testimony. "Why didn't this move you the way it obviously moved so many other people?"

The teenager who took the widely known bystander video testified that in Floyd she saw her own Black father, brothers, cousins and friends.