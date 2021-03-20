A victim of the Atlanta spa shootings was a South Korean citizen, official says

"The conversation we had today with the (Asian American and Pacific Islander) leaders, and that we're hearing all across the country, is that hate and violence often hide in plain sight. It's often met with silence," Biden said. "That's been true throughout our history, but that has to change because our silence is complicity."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth told CNN's Anderson Cooper she was not surprised by the attack that killed so many Asian women.

"We have been marching toward more and more violent hate crimes against AAPIs in this last year," Duckworth said.

Victims leave behind families: 'She was one of my best friends'

The names of all eight people slain have been released.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were fatally shot at Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County.

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was also shot at Youngs Asian Massage but survived.

About 30 miles away and within an hour of the first shooting, four Asian women were killed in Atlanta -- three at the Gold Massage Spa, and one at the Aroma Therapy Spa across the street, authorities said.