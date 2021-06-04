A veteran's microphone was cut during part of a Memorial Day speech that touched on Black people's role in the holiday

Kemter, in an interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, said he found it interesting that the Legion "would take it upon themselves to censor my speech and deny me my First Amendment right to (freedom of) speech."

"This is not the same country I fought for," Kemter added.

The speech was at Markillie Cemetery in Hudson, nearly 15 miles northeast of Akron. According to the American Legion of Ohio release, the event organizers asked Kemter to change parts of his speech before the event.

"Mr. Kemter did not adjust his speech and showed the speech to a Hudson public official, who advised Mr. Kemter to leave the speech intact," the release said. "These events culminated in Mr. Kemter's microphone being shut off by an unknown person during the portion of the speech event organizers requested be changed beforehand."