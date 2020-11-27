A Trump memoir? Thanks, but let's not

While at any other point in US history the decision to publish a presidential memoir would have been a no-brainer -- publishing a president meant both prestige and profits -- Trump has altered that equation. To publish his memoir would fill a publishing house's larder at the expense of its reputation. Not only because the house would be aligned with a would-be authoritarian, but because it would be rewarding his attacks on democracy and enabling his ongoing misinformation campaign about the 2020 election.

Should Trump receive a huge payday at the end of his presidency, it could provide clear incentives for continued attacks on democracy (which, notably, have been part of a fundraising scheme themselves, efforts to retire his campaign debt and create a political slush fund to finance his post presidency). After all the country has endured on his watch -- attempting to ban citizens from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country, ripping immigrant children from their parents' arms in the name of "deterrence," stripping health care protections from trans people, attacking the electoral process, spreading misinformation about a pandemic that will likely have killed 300,000 people in the US by the end of the year according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former head of the FDA -- if the end result is a financial reward for the President in the form of a book deal, every person who buys it will be eroding democracy a tiny bit further with each purchase.