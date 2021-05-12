A tiger seen roaming a Houston yard is nowhere to be found 3 days later. A 'Tiger King' star says she's extremely worried

"He kept eye contact, he backed away slowly. A tiger, if you look down, if you turn, if that neighbor had run back to his door, that triggers their instinct to kill."

India is a 9-month-old male, said Cuevas' attorney Michael Elliott, who criticized Houston Police for arresting Cuevas at his home in Fort Bend County, even though an agreement was in place with authorities for him to peacefully surrender.

"I understand that a lot of people are interested in what's going to happen with the tiger and what's going on, but in this case, HPD was in such a hurry to wrap it up (and) come find their guy, they just assumed," he told KTRK.

"Because my client was the one who caught this tiger, who went out and got it, brought it back into safety, everyone is just assuming he's the owner of the tiger, that it's his tiger."

Cuevas also was not the owner of the home, police said.

Several more charges -- but still no tiger