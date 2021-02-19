A Texas family lost their dad to Covid-19 three weeks ago. Now they lost their home to a fire while trying to stay warm

Stephanie took Robert to the hospital on January 19 and staff admitted him, telling her that he'd most likely be kept overnight to monitor his oxygen levels.

"Before I knew it, they were flying him to another hospital in Midland, Texas, and he just had a really bad night and that Thursday he passed," Stephanie said. "His heart couldn't take it and he had heart failure."

Robert was also borderline diabetic, she said.

"He kept telling us, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,' but we were worried," Stephanie said. "The last thing he said was, 'we got this, we got this,' and I kept saying, 'OK, you've got this,' but he just never came back."

Robert was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed volunteering with youth baseball and basketball.

"He was just a loving person, a wonderful person," Stephanie said. "The smile on his face...Oh God the smile on his face was just enormous."

Because Robert was on oxygen, verbal communication proved to be quite difficult for him. In his final days, Stephanie said he had a cough so bad it would nearly take his breath away, so the couple would exchange text messages instead.