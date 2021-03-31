A teacher resigned after her racist rant stereotyping Black families during a Zoom call was recorded by a parent

After the video conference, the teacher didn't end the Zoom call and made comments to someone else in the video, which caught Stokes' attention, the news release says. It prompted Stokes to record what she and her son heard for almost 30 minutes, it says, because she couldn't believe what she was hearing and thought no one would believe her otherwise.

"This is heinous," David Garcia, spokesperson for the Palmdale School District, told CNN. "This a hideous event and the Palmdale School District will not stomach any racial behavior, whether it's caught on tape or not."

The school district has not named the teacher, however the pre-suit notice of claim identifies her as Kimberly Newman, the son's sixth grade science teacher. Garcia said the district has not received the formal pre-suit claim as of Wednesday morning.

CNN has reached out to the teacher's attorney but has not heard back.

Stokes and her attorneys filed the pre-suit claim "in an effort to shed light on an educational system and district that creates unequal educational experiences for its minority students," according to the news release.