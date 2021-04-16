A stunning visualization of America's mass shooting problem

There is no debate that we have an epidemic of mass violence committed with guns in this country. There is scads of data that make that point. Here's one: Of all homicides in America in 2019, 73% of them were gun-related, according to data from the FBI. That compares to an estimated 39% in Canada, 22% in Australia and just 4% in England and Wales. Here's another: The US averages 120.5 firearms per 100 residents, more than double the next country (Yemen, at 52.8 firearms per 100 people). And there were nearly 23 million firearms purchased in the US in 2020, a new record high.