A SpaceX Mars rocket prototype just exploded. It was still a success

SpaceX did not reveal before flight exactly how the test was supposed to look, but shortly aftter liftoff, one of the Starship SN8's three engines shut off. That did not appear to drastically affect the spacecraft's maneuvering while in the air. When all three engines powered down, the vehicle was able to orient itself at an angle during decent — a move that Musk previewed during a September 2019 presentation, billing it as a spacecraft landing method that mimics a skydiver falling through the air. Musk said he hopes a fully operational Starship would tilt about 60 degrees, putting its belly down toward the Earth, as it plunged back through the atmosphere in order to make it less aerodynamic and reduce its speed. Then, just before landing, the vehicle would swing back into the upright position and land gently on a ground pad.