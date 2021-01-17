A snowboarder survived an avalanche and caught the heart-racing experience on tape

'Shooting cracks' formed like spider webs in the snow

Kervin said he realized something was wrong when he saw "shooting cracks" below him.

"The snow is breaking into blocks, essentially, and it looks like shooting cracks or spider webs in front of you in the snow as it like breaks apart," he said.

As the snow started to drag him under, Kervin said he used his backpack, fitted with an airbag, to keep him on top of the snow.

Air whooshed, sounding like a lot of air pressure being released all at once, as heard in the video. Snow hurtled at him and around him as he tumbled around 1,000 feet.

"I dropped my ax and my camera that was in my back hand and pulled my airbag, which helped me float above the snow," Kervin said. "I was able to get my feet above the snow after going off a small cliff and able to float on top of the snow until I came to a stop."

Once he came to a stop, the world was "still moving around me," he said. "It was very surreal in the moment."

"I'm good. I'm good. I'm good. I'm good. I'm clean. I'm safe. I'm safe," Kervin said in the video once he was at rest.