A shot for every arm and a check for (almost) every pocket

He added: "That's our job. That's our responsibility."

That's an activist federal government in the mold of FDR. Just wait until Democrats start pushing their infrastructure proposals to evolve the US economy away from oil.

Nearly half of Republicans aren't pursuing a vaccine. Just focus on vaccines -- one issue where a partisan lack of trust can have snowballing consequences. Public health experts say they are necessary to get American life back to normal. But there is a distinct partisan break on who is willing to get them.

The vast majority of Democrats -- 92% -- have either gotten the vaccine or will try to get it, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS and released March 11. Only half of Republicans said they've gotten the vaccine or are trying to.

If you don't like polls, listen to Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has talked about hesitancy among White Republicans.