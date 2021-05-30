A shooting outside a Florida concert left 23 people shot and 2 dead. Here's what we know

Miami-Dade County police released surveillance video to the public showing 3 masked individuals carrying guns exiting a SUV as part of their investigation into a mass shooting that killed 2 people and wounded 21 more. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.

At least 23 people were shot and two were killed Sunday when three men got out of a vehicle and began firing into a crowd outside a concert venue in southern Florida, police said.

The incident stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between two different groups, Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Maj. Jorge Aguiar said Monday. The intended target was believed to have been standing in front of the concert venue when the shooting began, he said.

Police have not detailed the identities of the shooters or victims in what is one of the largest mass shootings in Miami-Dade County's history. There have been 41 homicides in the county this year as of May 23, the same amount as at this point in 2020, according to Miami-Dade Police Department data.

Here's what we know about the shooting:

Shooters fired into a crowd

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, police director Alfredo Ramirez III said.