A ranch is running out of water in the West's historic drought. 'In 85 years, it's not been this bad.'

T.J. Atkin's family has been in the cattle ranching business for nearly a century. In that time, he says, a drought has never hit their operations this hard.

"Everyone else I've talked to says in 85 years, it has not been this bad," Atkin told CNN. "We have 85 years' worth of our own drought data that says we've never done this ... not to this extent."

Atkin, carrying on his family's legacy as a rancher, operates two properties in Utah and northwest Arizona, both of which have been experiencing an extended severe drought.

"In the last 15 months combined, we're barely at 3 inches," he said of precipitation, adding that the expected rainfall should be closer to 12 inches during that time.

Millions in the West have been plagued by historic drought for months. The entirety of California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada are in drought, according to data from the US Drought Monitor, as are 88% of areas across all Western states. At no other time in the past 20 years has the drought been this extreme. Scientists say its unrelenting nature is being exacerbated by manmade climate change.