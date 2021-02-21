A 'Pineapple Express' is headed for the rain-soaked Northwest

This could be another notable weather event for parts of Washington and Oregon, with localized urban and river flooding along with gusty winds which could lead to power outages across both states.

Seattle averages 3.5 inches of rain during February but the city has already had more than a foot of rain this year, a surplus of 4 inches.

The system arrives as Oregon is recovering from a storm last week that has knocked out power for over 30,000 customers near Portland.

How a Pineapple Express forms

Atmospheric rivers are narrow corridors of the upper atmosphere that transport intense moisture from a large body of water onto land, like rivers in the sky. This particular atmospheric river event is special in terms of where its moisture comes from -- Hawaii.

The Pineapple Express originates near Hawaii and travels across the Pacific Ocean to the western coast of North America.

When you join together that narrow transport corridor with the tropical Pacific moisture around Hawaii, it can inundate the West Coast with heavy rainfall and snow.