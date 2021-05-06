A Philadelphia physician raised $500,000 and is sending oxygen tanks to help India battle its Covid crisis

Talwar has been posting progress photos on her Instagram account so those who donated can see exactly where their money is going, when it's going and how it's making its way to the places that are in desperate need of them the most.

She credits the transparency in the process to her and her group's success thus far.

"My first and foremost concern is for the patients, that's my role as a physician," Talwar said. "So we're just a group of a couple of physicians trying to get help where help is needed and people keep giving me feedback that I'm giving them transparency and telling them where these concentrators are going and that they can see where their money is going."

"Penn Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania committed a combined $50,000 in matching donations for funds raised to provide the urgent and essential needs for health care infrastructure and medical supplies in those areas of India most in need of support," a Penn Medicine spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.