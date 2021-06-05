A passenger tried to breach the cockpit of a Delta flight to Nashville, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing

A passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville, forcing the plane to make an emergency stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to officials. The cockpit was never breached, and the passenger was taken into federal custody, a source te…

A passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville on Friday, forcing the plane to make an emergency stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to officials.

The cockpit was never breached, and the passenger was taken into federal custody, Stephanie Kitts with the Albuquerque International Sunport told CNN.

The FBI confirmed via Twitter that it responded to the incident, but added, "There is no threat to the public at this time."

A passenger on the flight, who spoke to CNN, said the man "seemingly unprovoked, just got up and rushed the pilot's cabin and began banging on the doors."

Grace Chalmers said the man was quickly taken down by another passenger, who was then assisted by the cabin crew. She said he was held to the ground for about 20 minutes until the pilots could land the plane at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Video taken by Chalmers shows the man, barefoot and bound at the wrists and ankles, being pulled from the jet. He can be heard quietly but repeatedly saying, "Stop this plane."