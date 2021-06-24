A Parkland shooting victim's parents tricked a former NRA president into giving a graduation speech for a gun violence prevention video

"They should make the entire video public so that people can see how they deceptively edited my talk, taking not even a minute of a 15 minute talk," he told CNN.

"I have dedicated years of my life to try to prevent school shootings." Lott said. He told CNN he talked about "how to fix the system" and "how to make it work," and how gun control advocates are fighting against his ideas, but he said the organization edited it out.

Lott, who drove 1,000 miles from Montana to Las Vegas, to give the speech has demanded that Change the Ref releases the full video.

Manuel Oliver told CNN that "there was no editing."

"They said the speech. Those are their words. They believe that," he said.

"This is what these guys believe and what we did was call it out and put it out there so everyone knows," he added.

Manuel Oliver said the stunt was less about them and more about the students who were killed and therefore will not graduate this year.

"They might be mad. They might feel like fools," he said. "Honestly, it's not about them. It's about the 3,044 chairs that were missing a student because of gun violence, and those two guys are part of the problem and they are far away from being part of the solution."